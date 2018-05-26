ACC Baseball Tournament 2018: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The 2018 ACC baseball tournament is down to four—it just wasn't the four anyone expected.

Saturday's semifinal round saw 12th-seeded Pittsburgh attempt to continue its Cinderella run against fifth-seeded Louisville, while second-seeded Clemson hoped to take advantage of a shaken-up bracket against sixth-seeded Florida State.

Here is a look at how the semifinal matchups played out at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Louisville 5, Pitt 2

Devin Mann hit a home run and drove in three runs, and Josh Stowers got on base for his 42nd straight game to lead Louisville to a 5-2 win over Pitt in their semifinal matchup.

Stowers has now driven in nine runs during the ACC tournament and has been on a tear for most of the season. It's highly likely Stowers will see his playing career end at Louisville following the NCAA tournament; his brilliant season put him on the radar of a number of MLB teams, and it's hard to have a better year than his 2018.

The Cardinals got three runs (two earned) off Pitt starter Dan Hammer, chasing him in fewer than four innings. Mann hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the first, and then Stowers added an RBI double before scoring on an error later in the fourth inning.

Ron Washington Jr. homered for Pitt in the top of the sixth to make the game 3-2, ending a shutout bid for Nick Bennett. The Louisville starter struck out seven and gave up just four hits over his six innings of work.

Mann's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh sealed the deal for Louisville, and Austin Conway recorded a two-inning save to close it out.

Remaining Schedule

Sunday, May 27

ACC Championship, noon (ESPN2)

