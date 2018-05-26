Fort Worth Invitational 2018: Justin Rose Builds Lead with Impressive Saturday

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Justin Rose extended his lead at the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational with a four-under 66 in the third round at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

Brooks Koepka and Emiliano Grillo are among the golfers who have managed to hang around near the top of the leaderboard to keep the pressure on.

Here's a look at how things stand entering the final day.

2018 Fort Worth Invitational — Round 3

1. Justin Rose 66 (-14)

T2. Brooks Koepka 67 (-10)

T2. Emiliano Grillo 69 (-10)

T4. Corey Conners 63 (-8)

T4. Jon Rahm 64 (-8)

T4. Louis Oosthuizen 64 (-8)

T4. J.T. Poston 65 (-8)

T4. Ryan Armour 66 (-8)

T9. Ted Potter Jr. 63 (-7)

T9. Brian Harman 66 (-7)

T9. Derek Fathauer 66 (-7)

T9. Kevin Tway 68 (-7)

T9. Ben Crane 68 (-7)

*Full leaderboard can be viewed on the PGA Tour's official website

Recap

"Moving day" at the Colonial Golf Course lived up to its name.

Round 2 was not the easiest day on the links for many competitors, but many hit a groove Saturday. Overall, 11 golfers shot a five-under 65 or better in the third round.

Even though he just missed out on joining that group, Rose had another good showing on Day 3. He picked up right where he left off from his 64 on Friday, making birdies on each of the first three holes:

However, as good as he has been in Texas this week, even he wasn't perfect:

Despite the bogey on 16, Rose used five birdies to card his second 66 in three rounds. With it, he extended his lead from one stroke to four by the end of the day.

Per PGATour.com's Sean Martin, the four-stroke lead entering Sunday matches the largest of Rose's PGA Tour career after 54 holes, and he has pulled out the victory the two previous times he held a lead of that size.

Brooks Koepka was the big winner of the second round, shooting a 63 to rise all the way to third place. It was another good day for him, thanks to five birdies.

Unfortunately for him, a double bogey on the 11th put a damper on the day. While he fell further behind the lead, now four strokes back, he moved up into a tie for second after a three-under 67.

Corey Conners and Ted Potter Jr. were the golfers who made the most of moving day. Both led the way with a seven-under 63, picking up eight birdies apiece.

They were not alone in surging up the leaderboard, however. Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen and Brian Harman were close behind with six-under 64s.

"Any time you go around this place with one poor shot the whole day, I think it’s a pretty successful day," Rahm said, via Martin.

As for Jordan Spieth, the 24-year-old American has some work to do. He found a rhythm on the front nine with three birdies in the first seven holes.

However, he had just one the rest of the round while mixing in four bogeys overall. Spieth sits in a tie for 38th place at three under following a 70 on Saturday.

The third round proved a lot can change on the leaderboard in 18 holes, so Sunday's action figures to be entertaining.