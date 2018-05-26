Mo Salah Exits Champions League Final vs. Real Madrid with Shoulder Injury

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Liverpool superstar forward Mohamed Salah exited the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday because of a shoulder injury.

Fox Sports Football provided scenes during Salah's emotional exit from the pitch after 31 minutes at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine:

It was an unfortunate end to an otherwise spectacular campaign for the 25-year-old Egyptian.

Salah was virtually unstoppable at times during the English Premier League term. He scored an EPL-best 32 goals and also tallied 10 assists across 36 appearances. He found the net 10 times in 12 UCL matches on the way to the final.

Salah will now hope he can recover in time for the 2018 World Cup—Egypt's first World Cup since 1990.

England international Adam Lallana joined Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Reds front line.

Real Madrid also lost a key player before half-time when right back Dani Carvajal was forced off through injury. He was replaced by Nacho.