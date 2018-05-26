Former Buccaneers QB Josh Freeman Retires from CFL at Age 30

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman announced his retirement from the CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

"We would like to thank Josh for his work and dedication," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He was a consummate professional throughout camp. We respect his decision and we wish him the best in the future."

Freeman, 30, signed a two-year contract with Montreal in January. He did not play a game for the franchise.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.