Former Buccaneers QB Josh Freeman Retires from CFL at Age 30

Former Buccaneers QB Josh Freeman Retires from CFL at Age 30May 26, 2018
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman announced his retirement from the CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.
"We would like to thank Josh for his work and dedication," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He was a consummate professional throughout camp. We respect his decision and we wish him the best in the future."
Freeman, 30, signed a two-year contract with Montreal in January. He did not play a game for the franchise.
