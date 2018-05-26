Former Buccaneers QB Josh Freeman Retires from CFL at Age 30

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Josh Freeman (5) looks to throw against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman announced his retirement from the CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Saturday. 

"We would like to thank Josh for his work and dedication," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He was a consummate professional throughout camp. We respect his decision and we wish him the best in the future."

Freeman, 30, signed a two-year contract with Montreal in January. He did not play a game for the franchise.

                               

