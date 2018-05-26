Patrick McCaw Reportedly Expected to Return from Back Injury in Warriors' Game 6

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors got a huge on-court boost when the Houston Rockets ruled out Chris Paul for Game 6 with a hamstring injury.

It appears they'll also be getting an emotional one.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the Warriors are planning to activate Patrick McCaw on Saturday for the first time since he suffered a scary back injury in the regular season. McCaw, 22, left a March 31 game against the Sacramento Kings after being undercut by Vince Carter and landing hard on the floor, lying motionless for several minutes.

McCaw returned to on-court work earlier this month and has been increasing his activity of late. He told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated his goal was to return before the end of the playoffs.

"It was definitely a life-changing moment for me," McCaw said. "It is so much bigger than basketball to say that I can stand on my own two feet again and be able to walk again. It made everything so much bigger than what I had been seeing it for. You really take so much for granted being young and thinking you'll be able to get it back if you make a mistake."

McCaw averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists per game during the regular season. It's unlikely his return to the active roster will affect the outcome of the game. Steve Kerr will deploy McCaw minimally (if at all) during pressure moments. McCaw is a role player who missed two months—not Steph Curry. The Warriors aren't going to throw him into the fire of a game with their season on the line.

If we see McCaw on the floor at all, odds are it'll be in garbage time—either as part of a Warriors win or as the final seconds tick off their title defense.