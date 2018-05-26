Jerick McKinnon Says Entire 49ers Roster Is Talking About Winning the Super Bowl

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon said this week that the entire Niners team has Super Bowl aspirations for the upcoming season.

Appearing on the 49ers Insider Podcast with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco (h/t NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch), McKinnon discussed the 49ers' focus heading into the 2018 campaign:

"The Super Bowl. That's what the eyes are on. That's the prize. That's the ultimate goal. ... The whole team has talked about it. We had a thing with the Navy SEALS. They were asking us, 'What's the goal?' It was equally collaborated on: 'Win the Super Bowl.'"

McKinnon signed with the 49ers this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

McKinnon split carries with Latavius Murray last season after Dalvin Cook went down with an injury, and he set career-highs in multiple categories.

The 26-year-old finished with 570 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, as well as 51 receptions for 421 yards and two additional scores.

McKinnon has never been a true bell cow in the NFL, but with Carlos Hyde leaving the Niners to sign with the Cleveland Browns and McKinnon inking a four-year, $30 million deal with San Francisco, he will be a go-to guy in 2018.

Although the 49ers are coming off a 6-10 season and haven't reached the playoffs since 2013, there is reason for optimism.

San Francisco won each of its final five games to close out the 2017 season with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.

The 49ers also made some big additions this offseason, signing cornerback Richard Sherman and center Weston Richburg in addition to bringing in McKinnon.

San Francisco selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis in the 2018 NFL draft as well.

Due to their improved roster, it can be argued that no team in the NFL has greater worst-to-first potential in 2018 than the Niners.