Report: Kings 'Exploring All Options' Including Trade with 2nd Pick in NBA Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - JUNE 24: General Manager Vlade Divac of the Sacramento Kings addresses the media at a press conference on September 27, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "exploring all options" with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

On Friday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reported a trade "cannot be ruled out" as the Kings continue to evaluate a draft class headlined by University of Arizona center Deandre Ayton and Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic.

The front office, led by general manager Vlade Divac, will consider Doncic, Marvin Bagley III (Duke), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State), Mohamed Bamba (Texas) and Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri) if the Phoenix Suns select Ayton at No. 1, per Jones.

Although the Kings' roster features a handful of promising young players, including De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harry Giles, it still doesn't have a franchise cornerstone.

That's why trading out from the No. 2 spot would come as a surprise. It's a strong class at the top, and getting a potential star in Doncic, Bagley or maybe even Ayton if he doesn't go to the Suns is crucial to start the rebuilding process on an upward trajectory.

"I've been in basketball for a long time," Divac told reporters after winning the second pick in the lottery. "You can't teach guys and develop them if you don't teach them how to win. ... It's a deep draft, we were fine at seven. Obviously moving up is great, but there's a lot of work to do."

So while it's no shock the Kings are leaving no stone unturned, the most likely scenario remains standing pat and taking whoever they feel is the best available prospect at the second slot.

  

