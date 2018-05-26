Report: Kings 'Exploring All Options' Including Trade with 2nd Pick in NBA Draft

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly "exploring all options" with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

On Friday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reported a trade "cannot be ruled out" as the Kings continue to evaluate a draft class headlined by University of Arizona center Deandre Ayton and Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic.

The front office, led by general manager Vlade Divac, will consider Doncic, Marvin Bagley III (Duke), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State), Mohamed Bamba (Texas) and Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri) if the Phoenix Suns select Ayton at No. 1, per Jones.

Although the Kings' roster features a handful of promising young players, including De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harry Giles, it still doesn't have a franchise cornerstone.

That's why trading out from the No. 2 spot would come as a surprise. It's a strong class at the top, and getting a potential star in Doncic, Bagley or maybe even Ayton if he doesn't go to the Suns is crucial to start the rebuilding process on an upward trajectory.

"I've been in basketball for a long time," Divac told reporters after winning the second pick in the lottery. "You can't teach guys and develop them if you don't teach them how to win. ... It's a deep draft, we were fine at seven. Obviously moving up is great, but there's a lot of work to do."

So while it's no shock the Kings are leaving no stone unturned, the most likely scenario remains standing pat and taking whoever they feel is the best available prospect at the second slot.