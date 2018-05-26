Mexico Roll Past Qatar 4-1 in 2018 Toulon Tournament

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Mexico beat Qatar 4-1 to start their Group A campaign at the 2018 Toulon Tournament on Saturday. Rising star Diego Lainez opened the scoring after just two minutes for El Tri at Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne, France.

Eduardo Aguirre added a brace before half-time, and Roberto Alvarado scored a fourth after the break. Mexico dominated possession and chances throughout.

Abdullah Murisi provided faint consolation for Qatar near the end.

Mexico made quick work of piercing the Qatar defence, needing just two minutes to go 1-0 in front. The goal was well worked, with Uriel Antuna teeing up Lainez, who had made a perfectly timed run off the left flank.

Lainez's Liga MX side Club America celebrated his goal:

Creative forward Antuna was causing Qatar a host of problems with his range of movement. Specifically, the 20-year-old's penchant for dropping off the front and into midfield was making spaces centrally for Lainez to dart into.

The FC Groningen ace was the next to go close, flashing a shot wide in the ninth minute. Cruz Azul midfielder Roberto Alvarado also fired wide as shots rained down on the Qatar goal.

Mexico's second finally came in the 34th minute when Santos Laguna forward Aguirre was played in by club team-mate Gerardo Arteaga's clever header. The finish was emphatic and no less than El Tri deserved for their enterprising play.

Lainez turned provider when Aguirre found the net for a second time two minutes later.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Alvarado made the result safe by scoring a fourth a minute before the hour mark. The Cruz Azul midfielder finished nicely thanks to a sweet shot from his left foot.

Although Murisi scored late on, Qatar had been comprehensively outclassed. On the day England squeaked past China, El Tri laid down a marker about their credentials to not only win the group but also go far in France.