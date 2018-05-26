Tammy Abraham Winner Sees England Past China in Toulon Tournament

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Defending Toulon Tournament champions England had to dig deep to start their 2018 campaign off with a win, as Tammy Abraham of Chelsea bagged a late winner in the 2-1 triumph over China.

Yan Dinghao opened the scoring with a stunning header, and despite a barrage of shots on goal, England were unable to tie things up in the first half.

Middlesbrough's Dael Fry finally found the breakthrough in the second half, and Abraham bagged the winner in the final minutes.

England had to battle for the win, and given the immense advantage they had in talent, it came as quite the surprise.

Here's a look at the 11 players who started for the Three Lions:

The group struggled with their efficiency in front of goal, however, wasting countless chances in the first half. Adam Armstrong, Kieran Dowell and Jay Dasilva in particular were busy in the attacking third, with few results to speak of.

China did well in midfield but mustered few chances; yet when Porto's Yan got on the end of a great cross from Sun Weizhe, they took the lead.

Here is a look at the spectacular goal:

England continued to prod after the break, but it took until the 57th minute for Daley to find an equaliser. He nodded home from close range after Abraham smartly headed a cross back into the box.

At that point, England had all momentum, but their finishing was wayward at best. China defended with all their might, and when Tottenham Hotspur prospect Kyle Walker-Peters went down with an injury, they had time to catch their breath and gear up for a hectic finale.

The lengthy treatment would eventually play in England's favour, however, as their winner fell in the extra allotted time. Sun was sent off for a dreadful lunge on Hamza Choudhury, and England converted their numerical advantage into an easy goal for Abraham, who tapped in a pass from Armstrong.

Mexico and Qatar will face each other in their opener later on Saturday. The winner of Group A will automatically advance to the knockout stages, to be joined by the best second-placed team. England, France and Portugal are the favourites for the title.