Nick Diaz Assault and Battery Charges to Be Investigated by UFC

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC released a statement Friday saying it will prompt an independent investigation after Nick Diaz was arrested Thursday night in Las Vegas on domestic-violence changes.

Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported Diaz faces counts of felony domestic battery by strangulation and first-degree domestic battery.

"The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy," the UFC said in a press release. "Every athlete is deserving of due process and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party."

Simon Samano and Steven Marrocco of MMAJunkie reported Diaz will remain in custody until after his first court appearance Saturday at 9 a.m. local time, when he could become eligible to post bail.

Diaz recently became eligible to fight again after serving a one-year suspension.

No fight had been scheduled before the arrest, though.

The 34-year-old California native owns a 26-9 career record, including two no-contests. He last fought in January 2015, losing a decision to Anderson Silva before the fight was overturned to a no-contest after it was revealed both fighters failed pre-fight drug tests.