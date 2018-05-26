Gleyber Torres Becomes Youngest Player in AL History with HR in 4 Straight Games

Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches as New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, left, follows through on a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres became the youngest player in American League history with a home run in four consecutive games after a 375-foot shot Friday night off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jim Johnson.

Coley Harvey of ESPN.com provided comments from the rising star about his growing list of accomplishments early in his MLB career.

"I feel proud for that," Torres said. "I feel good. But I feel great because I'm helping the team and we win. That's what's important."

The 21-year-old Venezuela native has posted a terrific .333/.393/.646 triple-slash line with nine homers and 24 RBI through his first 28 games with New York.

It says a lot about the Yankees' deep lineup that a player with his type of skill and upside is hitting ninth.

The Yanks won Friday's game 2-1 to move to 32-15, the second-best mark in baseball behind the rival Boston Red Sox.

