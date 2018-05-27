Indy 500 2018: Race Odds, Live Stream, Starting Lineup Grid and TV Schedule

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2018 Indy 500 will not be short on intriguing storylines, as local hero Ed Carpenter starts from pole position, Danica Patrick takes part in her final race and Helio Castroneves chases a record-tying fourth win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alexander Rossi enters the race with the best odds, per OddsShark, but differences near the top of the list are minimal. Here's a look at the best odds for the race win:

Alexander Rossi, 8-1

Helio Castroneves, 10-1

Josef Newgarden, 10-1

Will Power, 10-1

For the full odds, click here. The full starting grid can be found here.

ABC will carry full coverage of the race, starting at 11 a.m. ET. The race is expected to start at noon. For live stream options, click here.

Last year's winner, Takuma Sato, will start the race with odds of 30-1 and isn't expected to contest with the top drivers. Instead, all eyes will be on the top four names, Patrick and Carpenter.

Patrick's best result in the Indy 500 came in 2009, when she finished third, the highest a woman has ever finished in the race.

While many don't expect the 36-year-old to play a big part in the race, she showed her speed in qualifying:

She told reporters how she's approaching her final race:

Carpenter, Power and Simon Pagenaud will start from the front row. Carpenter's pole spot marks the third time in his career the hometown favourite posted the top mark in qualifying.

He did so in 2013 and 2014 but couldn't back up those successes in the race, finishing 10th and 27th, respectively.

Team Penske remain the team to beat, however, with the likes of Castroneves, Power, Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden in their ranks. Castroneves has three second-placed finishes to go with his three wins, and last year, he fell inches short of a record-tying fourth win, finishing agonisingly close to Sato.

He stated he feels little pressure entering the 2018 race:

While Castroneves recorded some impressive speeds on qualifying day, he finished well behind some of the other favourites and will start from eighth place. He will have Patrick and former winner Scott Dixon alongside him.