LeBron James on Leg Injury: 'I Wasn't Coming Out' During Game 6 Win

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James said he "wasn't coming out" during his team's 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night despite suffering a leg injury in a collision with teammate Larry Nance Jr.

"I just felt someone fall into my leg and my leg kind of went in," James told reporters. "I felt some pain throughout my entire right side of my ankle into my leg. I was just hoping for the best, obviously, because I've seen so many different injuries, and watching basketball with that type of injury, someone fall into one's leg standing straight up. Luckily, I was able to finish the game."

The four-time MVP was his usual dominant self as the Cavaliers forced a deciding Game 7 for the Eastern Conference title. He tallied 46 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block while playing 46 of 48 minutes.

It was James' third 40-plus-point game of the series and his seventh so far in the playoffs.

Now the focus shifts toward Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday night.

Cleveland is awaiting word on forward Kevin Love's availability after he suffered a head injury during Game 6. If he's out, an even greater burden will fall on James, who detailed his plans to get himself ready before the final game of the series:

"As soon as I leave here, I'll start to prepare. I'm going to get in the car and head back to Akron. As soon as I get home, I'll start my treatment. I'll do the same all day [Saturday] from before we leave to go to Boston, and then once we get into Boston I'll do that as well.

"Try to get as much sleep as I can with tonight and with tomorrow and even on Sunday before the game. That's the best recovery that you can possibly get, is when you're sleeping. It'll be around-the-clock treatment, and we'll see what happens."

Game 7 is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip Sunday, and James will probably play close to the full 48 minutes once again as the Cavs attempt to reach their fourth straight NBA Finals.