Raptors HC Rumors: Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka Interview for Open Job

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors reportedly expanded their head-coaching search this week.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka on Thursday and Friday, respectively, as they continue to search for Dwane Casey's replacement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.