Raptors HC Rumors: Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka Interview for Open Job

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina shouts to the team during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Antonio, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors reportedly expanded their head-coaching search this week.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors interviewed San Antonio Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka on Thursday and Friday, respectively, as they continue to search for Dwane Casey's replacement. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

