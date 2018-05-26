Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds: Boston Opens as 2-Point Favorite in Game 7

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Given LeBron James has made it to seven consecutive NBA Finals and won five consecutive Game 7s (including one earlier this postseason), it would seem foolish to bet against him Sunday night.

However, OddsShark's opening line has James and the Cleveland Cavaliers as two-point underdogs to the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.      

Cleveland forced a winner-take-all showdown behind another legendary performance from the four-time NBA MVP, who went off for 46 points (17-of-33 from the floor, 5-of-7 from beyond the arc), 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals Friday night. That helped the Cavaliers pull out a 109-99 victory.

As ESPN's SportsCenter pointed out, James has been practically unstoppable in elimination games as of late:

And yet, the Cavs enter Game 7 as underdogs—against a team missing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

The reason? Boston has home-court advantage. All six games this series have been won by the home team, and the Celtics are 10-0 at TD Garden this postseason.    

