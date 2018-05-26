NBA Mock Draft 2018: 1st-Round Projections and Prospects Shaking Up Stock Market

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The players expected to be selected at the top of the 2018 NBA draft have been in the conversation for more than a year, but they aren't the only future professional stars in the news right now.

With the combine and draft lottery behind us, there are a few players gaining more traction in NBA circles, which could lead to a higher landing spot in the first round than was projected at the end of the college basketball season.

As teams fine-tune their respective draft boards ahead of June 21, the prospects who starred at the combine will continue to generate buzz.

While the prospects on the rise might not end up as high as a lottery pick, they could be selected in the top 20, and the end of the first round at the bare minimum.

2018 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Luka Doncic, SG/SF, Slovenia

2. Sacramento Kings: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

3. Atlanta Hawks: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Brooklyn): Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

12. Los Angeles Clippers (from Detroit): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

16. Phoenix Suns (from Miami): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

18. San Antonio Spurs: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Minnesota): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Oklahoma City): Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

21. Utah Jazz: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

22. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans): Mitchell Robinson, C, United States

23. Indiana Pacers: Jacob Evans, SF. Cincinnati

24. Portland Trailblazers: Anfernee Simons, SG/PG, Unattached

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

27. Boston Celtics: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

28. Golden State Warriors: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston): Bruce Brown, SG, Miami

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Toronto): Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

Prospects Shaking Up Stock Market

Donte DiVincenzo

No player helped his draft stock more in recent months than Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo appeared ready to improve with the Wildcats next season until he produced the performance of his life in the national championship against Michigan.

The breakout outing that earned him Most Outstanding Player put DiVincenzo on the radar of NBA teams, and he's skyrocketed up draft boards ever since.

After turning in an impressive collection of marks at the NBA combine, DiVincenzo looks more like a first-round pick.

While he may not surge as high as the top 15, DiVincenzo is going to be an intriguing option on the board for teams at the back end of the first round.

Chris Steppig/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics seem like ideal fits for different reasons, and there's a decent chance DiVincenzo doesn't last past the Celtics at No. 27.

DiVincenzo has a connection with former Villanova star Josh Hart in Los Angeles, the 76ers are his hometown team and Boston head coach Brad Stevens displayed the ability to get the best out of young players no matter where they come from.

What makes DiVincenzo so attractive to potential suitors is his raw shooting ability and the upside he carries to become an even better three-point shooter, especially if he lands with a team that has a wealth of veteran experience.

Although No. 25 seems like a good place to project DiVincenzo to end up at this point, he could be selected even higher if his upward trend continues.

Josh Okogie

The other prospect on a meteoric rise after the combine is Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie, who opted to stay in the draft by signing with an agent.

Okogie impressed NBA front offices so much that he might end up in the top 20 or higher, as Yahoo's Jordan Schultz pointed out:

While not much attention was paid to the Yellow Jackets, and understandably so, Okogie starred for Josh Pastner's team in his sophomore season.

Okogie averaged 18.1 points per game, and he shot 41.6 percent from three-point range, which are two totals that draw eyes, especially because they were earned on a losing team while playing in the ACC.

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

In addition to improving his points-per-game total by more than two points, Okogie increased his per-game averages in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, and he made 82.1 percent of his foul shots, a number up from 74.7 percent the year before.

Okogie's three-point shooting and progression in other stat categories is a positive sign for teams in the bottom part of the first round who will refine his game further once he reaches the NBA.

Okogie and DiVincenzo should be part of a run on guards in the second half of the first round, as a number of enticing prospects will be available for teams to either add depth to the position, or bring in potential stars to reverse the course of the franchise.

