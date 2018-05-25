Postgame Sound from Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 6

Postgame Sound from Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 6May 26, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers staved off elimination on Friday with a 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.
Afterward, there was plenty to talk about.
LeBron James: Game 7 is "Best Two Words in Sports"
Brad Stevens: "It's Win or Go Home"
NBA TV @NBATV
"Got to get ready to play at a high level. It's win or go home." - Brad Stevens after Game 6 loss #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/uDnbZWiGTc
Ty Lue: "No Excuses"
NBA TV @NBATV
"You don't have any choice. One game from the Finals. Game 7? No excuses." - Ty Lue on @cavs battling fatigue at this point in #NBAPlayoffs #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/TlV8jFStZn
Lue on LeBron James: "Greatness."
NBA TV @NBATV
"Greatness. Championship pedigree. Giving it his all. We needed that." - Ty Lue on @KingJames' historic outing in elimination game #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/G8PF6RAVuG
Lue Impressed By Cavs' Response to Kevin Love Injury
NBA TV @NBATV
"Very encouraging. Guys got together and played for Kevin." - Ty Lue on @cavs resiliency and grit after losing Kevin Love mid-game #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/LZDVkaQJIN
LeBron's Son In Awe of Dad's 46-Point Performance
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ever wondered how @KingJames makes those crazy shots? So does his son. #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/plPJReC9Fd
Larry Nance Jr. Likes Cavs' Chances in Game 7 Thanks To "The Baddest Dude on the Planet"
FOX Sports Ohio @FOXSportsOH
.@Larrydn22 likes the @cavs' chances "going into Game 7 with the baddest dude on the planet on our team." #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/qFINbJRgdU
George Hill on Game 7: "Once In A Lifetime" Opportunity
NBA TV @NBATV
"To get this opportunity is a once in a lifetime. You got to take advantage of it." - @George_Hill3 on what his mentality is heading into Game 7 with chance to make the Finals #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/Fu3uwmQIIf
Kyle Korver Says LeBron is "Made of Metal"
FOX Sports Ohio @FOXSportsOH
When you've got a teammate "made of metal," it makes forcing Game 7 a little easier. Now, @KyleKorver and the @cavs "gotta bottle this up" and bring this energy to Boston. #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/vFeJkZXgza
LeBron's Emotions Result of "The Love of the Game"
NBA TV @NBATV
"The love of the game causes reactions like that." - @KingJames on feeling and celebration after hitting back to back 3-pointers late in Game 6 #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/0X5SQCsj3y
LeBron Talks Heavy Workload
NBA TV @NBATV
"Getting a couple minutes here per quarter would be great, but it's not what our team is built on right now." - @KingJames on managing minutes in #NBAPlayoffs after logging 46 min in Game 6 #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/BfoNJWxcUy
LeBron: "I Just Go Out and Play"
NBA TV @NBATV
"I don't really talk to myself much." - @KingJames on how he takes his game to the next gear in high pressure moments #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/JhkrSoeUw9
LeBron Appreciates Being Called "Clutch"
NBA TV @NBATV
"There's not many like you, I tell you." - @KingJames after reporter says he's been clutch his entire career 😂 #NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/BsDEylaEqN
LeBron on Game 7: "We'll See What Happens"
NBA @NBA
LeBron on tonight’s big @Cavs win to force a Game 7 on Sunday! #WhateverItTakes #NBAPostgame https://t.co/5EgAkCuHj0
The series now shifts back to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7, with the victor heading to the 2018 NBA Finals. The home team has won all six games in this series, and the Celtics are a perfect 9-0 at TD Garden this postseason.
LeBron Delivers Heroic 46-11-9 for Cavs in Game 6