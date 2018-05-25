Postgame Sound from Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 6

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers staved off elimination on Friday with a 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

Afterward, there was plenty to talk about.

LeBron James: Game 7 is "Best Two Words in Sports"

Brad Stevens: "It's Win or Go Home"

Ty Lue: "No Excuses" 

Lue on LeBron James: "Greatness."

Lue Impressed By Cavs' Response to Kevin Love Injury

LeBron's Son In Awe of Dad's 46-Point Performance

Larry Nance Jr. Likes Cavs' Chances in Game 7 Thanks To "The Baddest Dude on the Planet"

 

George Hill on Game 7: "Once In A Lifetime" Opportunity

Kyle Korver Says LeBron is "Made of Metal"

LeBron's Emotions Result of "The Love of the Game"

LeBron Talks Heavy Workload

LeBron: "I Just Go Out and Play" 

LeBron Appreciates Being Called "Clutch"

LeBron on Game 7: "We'll See What Happens" 

The series now shifts back to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7, with the victor heading to the 2018 NBA Finals. The home team has won all six games in this series, and the Celtics are a perfect 9-0 at TD Garden this postseason.

