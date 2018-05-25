Postgame Sound from Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers staved off elimination on Friday with a 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

Afterward, there was plenty to talk about.

LeBron James: Game 7 is "Best Two Words in Sports"

Brad Stevens: "It's Win or Go Home"

Ty Lue: "No Excuses"

Lue on LeBron James: "Greatness."

Lue Impressed By Cavs' Response to Kevin Love Injury

LeBron's Son In Awe of Dad's 46-Point Performance

Larry Nance Jr. Likes Cavs' Chances in Game 7 Thanks To "The Baddest Dude on the Planet"

George Hill on Game 7: "Once In A Lifetime" Opportunity

Kyle Korver Says LeBron is "Made of Metal"

LeBron's Emotions Result of "The Love of the Game"

LeBron Talks Heavy Workload

LeBron: "I Just Go Out and Play"

LeBron Appreciates Being Called "Clutch"

LeBron on Game 7: "We'll See What Happens"

The series now shifts back to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7, with the victor heading to the 2018 NBA Finals. The home team has won all six games in this series, and the Celtics are a perfect 9-0 at TD Garden this postseason.