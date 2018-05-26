Indy 500 2018: Start Time, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Indianapolis 500 is the centerpiece of the biggest day in auto racing.

Sandwiched between Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600, the IndyCar series race is normally one of the most exciting events of the year.

Sunday marks the 102nd time the marquee race in American open-wheel racing has been run. Ed Carpenter, who is the stepson of Indy Racing League founder Tony George, will lead the field of 33 drivers to the green flag.

The list of competitors contains six former champions, a star participating in her final race and a host of successful IndyCar series drivers looking to kiss the bricks and taste the milk in the winner's circle for the first time.

2018 Indy 500 Information

Date: Sunday, May 27

Start Time: 12:19 p.m. ET (TV Coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET)



TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN App or Watch ESPN

Starting Lineup

Row 1: Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

Row 2: Josef Newgarden, Sebastien Bourdais, Spencer Pigot

Row 3: Danica Patrick, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 4: Tony Kanaan, Matheus Leist, Marco Andretti

Row 5: Zachary Claman DeMelo, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Charlie Kimball

Row 6: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kaiser, Robert Wickens

Row 7: James Davison, Max Chilton, Carlos Munoz

Row 8: Gabby Chaves, Stefan Wilson, Sage Karam

Row 9: Zach Veach, Oriol Servia, JR Hildebrand

Row 10: Jay Howard, Ed Jones, Graham Rahal

Row 11: Jack Harvey, Alexander Rossi, Conor Daly

Kanaan Sets Tone for Sunday with Impressive Carb Day

One of the most experienced drivers in the field stole the spotlight during the final practice session before Sunday's race.

Tony Kanaan, who won the Indy 500 in 2013, produced the fastest lap on Carb Day with a run around the track at 227.791 miles per hour.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 43-year-old Brazilian spoke from experience after practice as to where teams have to be less than 48 hours ahead of the race, per Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star.

"This is the closest we are going to get as far as [race day] weather," Kanaan said. "If you haven't figured out by today, you're cooked. This day is always really easy."

Kanaan's top speed was more than two miles per hour faster than the second-best car, piloted by Scott Dixon. But it's important not to read too much into Friday's times.

The 17-time competitor at Indianapolis Motor Speedway already carried a wealth of experience matched by few in the field into Sunday, and Friday's fast time is just an extra confidence boost for the driver beginning the race in 10th.

In addition to winning in 2013, Kanaan finished in the top 10 on four more occasions since 2010. He will be in the mix for the checkered flag once again.

Rossi's Struggles Continue

While it's best not to take too much away from Friday's practice, there is some concern Alexander Rossi might not rebound from starting in 32nd.

The 2016 Indy 500 champion produced the second-worst practice speed Friday, as he only bested Conor Daly, who begins the race behind him in 33rd.

Rossi recorded a speed of 221.374 miles per hour on his fastest lap, which is more than six miles per hour worse than Kanaan's session-leading speed.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Although nothing has gone in Rossi's favor in the buildup to the race, he is still the favorite to win at +800, per OddsShark.

While there is plenty of reason to be concerned about Rossi's position near the bottom of the speed chart, he's one of the top in-form drivers in the field. He could easily shake off the struggles and surge to the front of the field.

Rossi enters the Indy 500 with a win and three other top-five performances in the IndyCar series this season.

If he follows up his string of consistent performances on the IndyCar circuit with a nice race Sunday, all of Rossi's struggles will be forgotten.

Statistics obtained from IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com and Autoweek.com. Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90,

