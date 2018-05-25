Joel Embiid Dunks All over Trash Talking Fan at Park in Philadelphia

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Take note, Philadelphians: Don't talk trash to Joel Embiid.

On Friday, video surfaced from Twitter user @FeliciaRicci that documented the Philadelphia 76ers center dunking all over a fan at a local court:

That poster came just days after Embiid threw down over another helpless opponent down at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas:

This time next year, the Sixers will hope Embiid is dialing up some big dunks with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.