Joel Embiid Dunks All over Trash Talking Fan at Park in Philadelphia

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Take note, Philadelphians: Don't talk trash to Joel Embiid

On Friday, video surfaced from Twitter user @FeliciaRicci that documented the Philadelphia 76ers center dunking all over a fan at a local court: 

That poster came just days after Embiid threw down over another helpless opponent down at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas: 

This time next year, the Sixers will hope Embiid is dialing up some big dunks with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.  

