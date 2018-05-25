Joel Embiid Dunks All over Trash Talking Fan at Park in Philadelphia

Joel Embiid Dunks All over Trash Talking Fan at Park in PhiladelphiaMay 26, 2018
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
Take note, Philadelphians: Don't talk trash to Joel Embiid.
On Friday, video surfaced from Twitter user @FeliciaRicci that documented the Philadelphia 76ers center dunking all over a fan at a local court:
Felicia @FeliciaRicci
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. I just saw @JoelEmbiid dunking on some trash-talking fools in the park near Whole Foods on South St. 😂 #crying #sixers (cc: @SpikeEskin @Michael_Levin) https://t.co/PFgqtUMcOT
That poster came just days after Embiid threw down over another helpless opponent down at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas:
This time next year, the Sixers will hope Embiid is dialing up some big dunks with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
LBJ Passes Karl Malone for 6th on All-Time Playoff Rebounding List