LeBron James, Cavs Force Decisive Game 7 vs. Celtics Despite Kevin Love Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

LeBron James lives for elimination games, and the Boston Celtics were reminded of that harsh reality Friday night when he erupted for 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 109-99 Game 6 win at Quicken Loans Arena force Game 7.

James played 46 minutes in the season-saving triumph as Cleveland was forced to make due without Kevin Love for all but five minutes after he collided with Jayson Tatum in the first quarter and was later ruled out as he underwent evaluation for a possible concussion.

Jaylen Brown (27 points) led the way for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum (15 points) and Al Horford (six points) failed to produce as Boston fell to 1-7 on the road in the playoffs.

What's Next?

A do-or-die showdown in Boston on Sunday with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.