LaVar Ball Blames Lakers Trainer's 'Bulls--t Training' for Lonzo's Injuries

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: LaVar Ball watches his son Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers perform on stage as the Big Baller Brand hosts a fashion show and the release of Lonzo Ball's 'Born 2 Ball' mixtape at the Belasco Theatre on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball missed 30 games because of injuries during his rookie season, and his father is placing the blame squarely on Los Angeles Lakers head trainer Gunnar Peterson.

During a recent discussion with HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, LaVar Ball said Peterson's "bulls--t training" led to Lonzo spending extended time on the shelf. 

"My expectation for Lonzo is for him to be twice as good as he was this year, and to be more healthy," he said. "He understands, he went through it. If you’re going to be doing those [workouts with] rubber-bands like that dude Gunnar has him doing, that [is] bulls--t training. That's what I call it. S--t, he wasn't like that when I brought him over there. When he first came [to the Lakers], he never got hurt. He was never hurt."

LaVar added that Lonzo plans to hit the weight room hard this summer to ensure he's built enough to withstand the grind of an 82-game season. 

"It's about being strong and durable," he said. "If you're training the right way, you're going to get that. But everybody acts like it’s a special thing like, 'Okay, this guy got big because he was [training] under this guy.' No! Either you’re going to do it or you’re not. And a lot of people come in the [league] young not lifting weights. My boys were bred on lifting weights. Our whole damn family is buff."

Incidentally, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma told ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk on Tuesday that Lonzo has been lifting more consistently ever since the regular season ended. 

"He has been in there pretty much every day I have been in here around this time," Kuzma said. "You can tell he is taking the weight room a lot more serious and that is going to help him by allowing him to recover faster and hopefully next year be on the court more because of that weight room."

Ball, 20, missed time last season because of a sprained MCL, knee contusion and sprained left shoulder. 

On Tuesday, the UCLA product was named a member of the All-Rookie second team after he averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night during his inaugural NBA campaign. 

Related

    Allen Says Ingram Looks Noticeably ‘Bigger’

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Allen Says Ingram Looks Noticeably ‘Bigger’

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    NBA Finals Schedule Released 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Finals Schedule Released 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Blames Lakers' Head Trainer for Lonzo's Injuries

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LaVar Blames Lakers' Head Trainer for Lonzo's Injuries

    Bryan Kalbrosky
    via HoopsHype

    Huerter Could Potentially Fill a Shooting Void for Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Huerter Could Potentially Fill a Shooting Void for Lakers

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll