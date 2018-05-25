Ayesha Curry Responds After Rockets Fan Allegedly Bumps into Pregnant Belly

Rich Fury/Associated Press

Ayesha Curry responded Friday after she was taunted by a Houston Rockets fan following the Golden State Warriors' 98-94 Game 5 loss at Toyota Center on Thursday night.

In a message on Twitter directed at a user who posted video of part of the altercation, Curry alleged a man bumped into her pregnant belly before making a disparaging remark.

"The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?' And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but 'This is America' right," Curry wrote.



"I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me," she said in a separate tweet. "I should've got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. Wish there was full footage."

Curry and her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, are expecting their third child this summer.