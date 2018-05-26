Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton can extend his lead over main rival Sebastian Vettel by winning the 2018 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton's main focus may not be Vettel, it may be making up for a dismal showing on the Circuit de Monaco last year. He didn't make it onto the podium in 2017, but Hamilton has won the last two races, setting the pace in both Azerbaijan and Spain.

By contrast, Vettel hasn't won since the season's second race in Bahrain. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has driven well lately, only increasing Mercedes' chances of adding another win.

Here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 2:10 p.m. BST. 9:10 a.m. ET.

TV Info: Sky Sports F1. ESPN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN Player.

Hamilton and Bottas Overcoming Problems

While Hamilton has powered Mercedes through the last two races, the team hasn't been without its issues. Among them has been matching the Ferrari vehicles for speed.

The Daily Telegraph's Luke Slater noted how Mercedes "have been off the raw pace of Ferrari in three of the first five races but the Scuderia have not converted this advantage into a lead in either of the championships."

Mercedes still owning commanding leads in both the drivers and constructor's standings shows Hamilton and Bottas have been doing what it takes when it matters most during recent races.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

The latter has finished runner up in three of his last four races. It's proof the 28-year-old Finn has been growing in confidence while benefiting from Mercedes' vehicles and teamwork.

However, it's Hamilton's knack for winning that is sure to be tested on a track set to reward speed.

Track Could Suit Vettel

Ferrarri setting the pace in several races has to be good news for Vettel, considering how the track is likely to race on Sunday. Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has detailed how a new surface, along with key tyre changes, are sure to result in quicker lap times:

Vettel is driving a car capable of greater speed this season, but he has a lot to do to improve on consecutive fourth-placed finishes. They were a far cry from the way he started the season, roaring his way to consecutive wins.

Hamilton has held sway since, but Vettel is more focused on himself and fellow Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen making up the ground on Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, per Laurence Edmondson of ESPN.co.uk.

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Edmondson reported how Ricciardo established a new lap record during practice on Thursday, an achievement that's leaft Vettel undeterred: "Can we be quicker than Red Bull? Why not? "

Vettel won at the Circuit de Monaco a year ago, so has the pedigree to successfully navigate arguably the toughest track on the F1 calendar.