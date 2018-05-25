Indiana Football Career-Wins Leader Bill Mallory Dies at Age 82

Ken White/Getty Images

Former Indiana University head football coach Bill Mallory died Friday at the age of 82, according to his son, Curt Mallory.

Curt tweeted Thursday that his father underwent emergency brain surgery following a fall on Tuesday. He added that Bill had been placed in hospice care.

With 69 career victories, Mallory was the winningest head coach in Indiana University football history.

Mallory became the Hoosiers' head coach in 1984 and went on to coach the team for 13 seasons.

He posted a 69-77-3 record, took Indiana to six bowl games and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year twice before retiring following the 1996 campaign.

Indiana Football tweeted a tribute to Mallory on Friday:

Prior to joining Indiana, Mallory was a head coach at Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Northern Illinois.

He notably led Miami to an 11-0 record in 1973 that culminated in a Tangerine Bowl win and a No. 15 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

In 27 seasons as a college football head coach, the Sandusky, Ohio, native went 168-129-4.

When he took over at Indiana in 1984, the Hoosiers had reached just one bowl game in the previous six seasons.

Although Indiana went 0-11 in Mallory's first year as head coach, he quickly turned things around, and the Hoosiers went to bowls six times in eight years from 1986-1993.

After his departure, Indiana didn't return to a bowl game until 2007.