2018 NBA Finals Schedule, TV Info, Dates, Game Times Released

The 2018 NBA Finals matchup is still to be determined, but the schedule has been set.

The NBA announced on Friday the dates, times and venues for all potential matchups as the conference finals play out, via Fox 26's Mark Berman:

Game 1: Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors on Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors on Sunday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors on Monday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, June 14, at 9 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Boston Celtics/Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors on Sunday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET

*If necessary

All games will be televised on ABC.

Both of the conference finals enter the weekend with Game 6 on tap. A fourth chapter of the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry is in serious jeopardy as both squads stare at 3-2 deficits in their respective series, with neither having home-court advantage.

The last three NBA Finals have featured LeBron James—who has appeared in seven consecutive Finals—and the Cavaliers against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Golden State owns a 2-1 edge.

Depending on the length of the conference finals, the advancing teams will only have a handful of days to rest and prepare to battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals will be played on Friday night, with Game 7 on Sunday if necessary. In the West, Game 6 will be played on Saturday and a potential Game 7 would be on Monday.

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals tips off on at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 31.

Regardless of the outcome of the conference finals, home-court advantage has already been decided. Houston (65-17) and Golden State (58-24) finished with the top records in the NBA, while Boston (55-27) and Cleveland (50-32) finished just behind their Western Conference foes.

The team with home-court advantage has won four of the past five NBA Finals, with the 2016 Cavaliers becoming the first team in Finals history to come back from a 3-1 deficit as they defeated the 73-win Warriors.