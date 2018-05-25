Derek Jeter Rookie Card Sells for Record $99.1k on eBay

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A Derek Jeter rookie card was sold Friday for a modern-day baseball record $99,100.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, a buyer identified as Adrian Proietti bid the winning amount on eBay through an auction overseen by PWCC.



The 1993 Upper Deck SP, which features a foil design, is reportedly a perfect 10 on the PSA/DNA grading scale. According to Rovell, there are only 22 of those specific Jeter rookie cards that have received a grade of 10.

The card is one of several high-profile collectibles that have fetched close to or more than six figures over the past two years.

In October 2016, a signed LeBron James Upper Deck rookie card set a modern-day record, regardless of sport, when it sold for $312,000. The card includes the stitched NBA logo from LeBron's jersey at a photo shoot.

More recently, a Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket card sold for $250,000 on eBay in February. Another Brady card also eclipsed $100,000 in a separate sale, per Rovell.