Barcelona Transfer News: Clement Lenglet Deal Close in Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona are reported to be closing in on a deal for Sevilla's French defender Clement Lenglet.

The 22-year-old is said to be the club's top defensive target, and Barcelona are hoping to complete a deal in June, according to Sport's Albert Roge and Toni Frieros.

Lenglet would join Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen as the club's defenders for next season. January signing Yerry Mina who has struggled to make an impression is likely to depart, per the report.

Sevilla president Jose Castro has been asked about Lenglet and said the club are in negotiations with the defender, per Sport.

"We are talking to Lenglet, that's no secret. He has years to go on his contract with us and we want him here for many more years," he said. "We have no information from Barcelona. Yesterday we met with the father and agent of the player and they told us nothing, other than that they are very happy here."

Lenglet has become a key part of the Sevilla defence and made 51 appearances in all competitions last season. He put in an eye-catching display in the club's impressive UEFA Champions League win over Manchester United.

Pique and Umtiti are Barcelona's first choice central defensive partnership, but Lenglet would strengthen manager Ernesto Valverde's defensive options and rival the duo for a starting spot.

Rafael Hernandez at Grup 14 explained what it would mean for Barcelona's back-up defenders Mina and Thomas Vermaelen:

Mina only arrived in January but has struggled for game time. He has said he found football in La Liga "a little difficult," but he is not thinking about leaving, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Marca).

The Colombian came in for criticism after a poor performance in Barcelona's 5-4 defeat at Levante. Marca's Jason Pettigrove offered his view:

Mina may not want to leave but if Lenglet arrives his chances of game time at Barcelona will recede further. He may benefit from a loan move to help adjust to life in La Liga and gain valuable playing time.

Barcelona may want to move quickly to secure Lenglet as his release clause reportedly rises towards the end of the summer transfer window, per Marca's Alberto Fernandez.

The club's interest in Lenglet makes sense as he is a young, yet experienced defender who is available at a good price. His arrival would allow Pique and Umtiti, who both looked fatigued at the end of last season, rest and strengthen an already impressive backline.