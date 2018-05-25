Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Cameraman Jacket After Shot Split His Head Open

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo presented his training jacket to cameraman Lorenzana Prieto after accidentally striking him with a shot during Real Madrid's final training session ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine.

Prieto needed stitches after being struck by a ball hit by Ronaldo during shooting practice, per Marca's Santiago Siguero and Euan McTear.

The Champions League official Twitter account showed Ronaldo's reaction after his errant shot had found its unintended target:

Prieto took stitches above his eyebrow that he sported afterwards.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ronaldo apologised before instructing his training jacket be given to the unfortunate cameraman as both a token of sympathy and souvenir of sorts.