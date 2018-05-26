NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2018 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

Omar Vega/Getty Images

As NBA conference finals competition heats up, the rest of the league continues to plan for the future. Front office executives ponder their draft plans and begin to target impending free agents.

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a playoff series since their successful title run in the 2010-11 campaign. They hold the No. 5 pick in the draft and may have their sights set on a specific type of player to put them back in postseason competition for the upcoming season.

The Memphis Grizzlies could change the draft's selection order with a major move. Why should the New York Knicks have an interest in a potential shakeup?

We'll take a look at the latest reports surrounding notable free agents and why mock drafts projections could look different in the coming weeks.

Dallas Mavericks Targeting DeMarcus Cousins and Julius Randle?

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

In recent years, teams have coveted wing assets who can contribute on both ends of the court. Players with comparable talent to Jimmy Butler and Paul George could change a franchise's trajectory.

Dallas' roster needs differ with Harrison Barnes at forward. The Mavericks hope to land a big man to bolster the frontcourt.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, three names have been connected to Dallas as potential free-agent targets. "The Mavericks can create space to sign a max free agent, and multiple league sources expect them to pursue a trio of big men: DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, and restricted free agent Julius Randle."

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

Despite Dirk Nowitzki's intention to play next season, he's averaged fewer minutes per game since his last year as an All-Star during the 2014-15 campaign. Cousins or Randle make sense at the 4, and the Mavericks can add Texas product Mohamed Bamba at No. 5 in the draft to solidify the frontcourt.

O'Connor's report also named Jordan, who spurned the Mavericks to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015. Dallas Morning News reporter Eddie Sefko doesn't see the team pursuing him again. "The way Jordan punctured the franchise in his last free-agent summer, my ego would not allow me to even consider the idea of signing him now. And my ego isn't as big as Mark Cuban's."

Center Nerlens Noel experienced a rough first year in Dallas. The Los Angeles Lakers may opt to keep Randle, who's set to become a restricted free agent. Cousins comes off an Achilles' injury and liked an Instagram post that suggests he deserves a max deal. The Mavericks will likely expand their options as July 1 approaches.

Memphis Grizzlies Looking to Move Out of No. 4 Spot in Draft?

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Before setting your first-round mock draft projections, consider some movement within the top five selections. According to Sporting News reporter Sean Deveney, the No. 4 pick could go up for grabs:

"With that reality settling in, the buzz around this week’s predraft combine here is that the Grizzlies are ripe for a move out of the No. 4 spot. The preference would be to move into the top two and take Ayton or Doncic, but it’s a longshot that Phoenix (No. 1) or Sacramento (No. 2) would be willing to deal out of their spots.

That means Memphis will look to move down, likely with a wing — small forwards Mikal Bridges or Miles Bridges, most likely — in mind."

Based on Deveney's report, Memphis doesn't seem overly impressed with prospects outside of the potential draft headliners, which opens the door for teams interested in Bamba, forward Jaren Jackson or guard Trae Young.

The Grizzlies need help on the wings with Tyreke Evans set to test the free-agent market. The best players to fill the spot, such as Villanova's Mikal Bridges, could fall between Nos. 8 and 12. Doncic hasn't even made a decision to play in the NBA yet. If he stays in the EuroLeague, it's an additional reason for Memphis to trade down.

New York Knicks Not Interested in a Guard Unless it's Trae Young?

Steve Freeman/Getty Images

In a perfect draft world for the Knicks, Young would be available at No. 9. The Oklahoma product's father feels as though his son can handle and flourish in New York's bright lights, per New York Daily News reporter Stefan Bondy.

According to New York Post reporter Marc Berman, there's a mutual interest and the Knicks would add to their logjam at guard if Young remains on the board for them. "The Knicks haven’t ruled out taking a point guard at No. 9, but it is unlikely unless Trae Young, once touted as the No. 1 pick, falls."

Last season, Young led the nation in points and assists per game at 27.4 and 8.7, respectively. The Knicks could still develop Frank Ntilikina as an off-ball guard and add a high-end collegiate playmaker at 1. However, it's unlikely the 19-year-old falls to No. 9, which circles back to the reported rumor in Memphis.

Will the Knicks consider executing a trade with the Grizzlies to move up to No. 4? If the organization undoubtedly views Young as a star player on the professional level, it's worth a phone call and a conversation.