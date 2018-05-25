Former SIU DE Jason Seaman Shot Defending Students at Indiana School

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

Former Southern Illinois University defensive end Jason Seaman was shot three times Friday while defending students during a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Seaman's brother, Jeremy Seaman, said Jason, a science teacher at the school, underwent surgery Friday following the shooting.

Seaman's mother, Kristi J. Hubly Seaman, posted Friday on Facebook that Jason was "doing well" after surgery. She wrote that he had been shot in the abdomen, hip and forearm, per the Indianapolis Star.

The 29-year-old Seaman has been a science teacher in the district for about four years and coaches seventh-grade football.

His brother wasn't shocked that Jason intervened, telling the Indianapolis Star, "It's not surprising, to be honest. He's not really ever been the person to run away. When the safety of the kids is at hand, it's not surprising to me that he was going to do what he had to do."

According to CNN, officials said at least three people were injured in the shooting. It was also reported that a suspect was in custody.

Seaman played football at Southern Illinois from 2007-2010.

