Manchester United Transfer News: Fred Responds to Latest Rumours

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Shakhtar Donestsk midfielder Fred has responded to reported interest from Manchester United and City ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian is on international duty before the 2018 FIFA World Cup and spoke about the speculation in a press conference covered by Globo Esporte (h/t Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports).

"The talks had been in progress since January with City. Soon after, City and United talked to Shakhtar and my agents. And now, if I'm not mistaken, there was news of a very strong bid from United. As far as negotiations go, I am only [focused] on the World Cup. You just think about that, forget about other things. My agents are taking care of it. It is an honour to have the attention of the great coaches of Europe."

Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov has said Manchester City offered €50 million (£43.8 million) for Fred, as shown by Goal:

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News explained how United moved for Fred after a move to City failed:

However, it looks as though Manchester United will have to spend big if they are to land Fred, as shown by Luckhurst:

Fred is a central midfielder who has impressed during his time with the Ukrainian club. Squawka Football showed how he's caught the eye in the UEFA Champions League:

Journalist Tom McDermott explained what he could bring to the Red Devils:

If he were to arrive at Manchester United he would add to manager Jose Mourinho's options. The Red Devils are pretty well-stocked in that area and already have Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marouane Fellaini.

However, Fellaini is expected to depart the club, and AC Milan are confident of landing the Belgian, according to Jack Austin at The Independent.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe explained why Fred's arrival could cause issues at Old Trafford:

Fred's an experienced player and his inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad shows his quality. Yet it remains to be seen quite where he will fit in among Manchester United's star-studded squad and whether he can flourish under Mourinho at Old Trafford.