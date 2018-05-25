SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

SEC baseball tournament action continued Friday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, with third-round and quarterfinal play.

The opener of Friday's three-game set pitted No. 4 Arkansas against top-seeded Florida with a spot in Saturday's semifinals on the line.

That is followed by a pair of quarterfinal elimination games. No. 2 Ole Miss takes on No. 7 Auburn, and No. 8 LSU squares off with Florida in its second game of the day.

Here is a look at Friday's results, complete with full recaps of each game.

Friday Scores/Schedule

(4) Arkansas def. (1) Florida, 8-2

(2) Ole Miss vs. (7) Auburn, 4 p.m. ET

(8) LSU vs. (1) Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET

Bracket

Arkansas 8, Florida 2

The Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off an upset over the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the SEC baseball tournament.

Arkansas took a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Although Florida cut the deficit to 4-2 entering the ninth inning, the Razorbacks put it away with a grand slam from Hunter Wilson, who entered the game in the eighth as a pinch runner.

The Razorbacks jumped out to an early advantage when third baseman Casey Martin crushed a two-run home run in the second inning, as seen in this video courtesy of SEC Network:

Florida had a chance to close the gap in the third, but some defensive excellence from Arkansas center fielder Dominic Fletcher kept the Razorbacks on top.

Fletcher made a diving catch on a sinking liner off the bat of Florida designated hitter Nelson Maldonado and then doubled up catcher Jonah Girand with a great throw to third:

Arkansas added two runs in the sixth off Florida starting pitcher Jackson Kowar, who allowed four runs in six frames.

Razorbacks starting pitcher Blaine Knight's only blemish came in the bottom of the sixth when he allowed a solo home run to Florida third baseman Jonathan India.

The Gators scored another run in the eighth before reliever Andrew Baker ran into trouble in the ninth and got touched up by Wilson for a grand slam.

Arkansas shut the door in the ninth, as closer Matt Cronin went two innings, allowed no hits and struck out five.

The win earned Arkansas a berth in the semifinals, while Florida was forced to play LSU later in the day.

Florida beat LSU in a tight, 4-3 game Wednesday.