Warriors Remain Favorites to Win WCF After Chris Paul Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Despite facing a 3-2 deficit against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors are still favored to get back to the NBA Finals.

Per OddsShark, the Warriors are currently a -130 betting favorite to win the series in seven games. The Rockets have +110 odds.

The odds were released after the Rockets announced All-Star point guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Paul was injured in the final minute of Game 5 when he landed awkwardly after pulling up to take a shot. He scored 18 of his 20 points, including four three-pointers.

The Rockets took their first lead of the series with a 98-94 win over the Warriors on Thursday. They are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

The last time Golden State trailed in a series, other than losing Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, was when the Oklahoma City Thunder took a 3-1 lead in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. The Warriors won the next three games and advanced to the finals.

They will try to avoid elimination when they host the Rockets at Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Saturday.