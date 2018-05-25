ACC Baseball Tournament 2018: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament rolled on Friday with the final day of pool play from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina.

No. 2 seed Clemson and 12th-seeded Pittsburgh, the event's Cinderella story, have already punched their tickets to Saturday's semifinals. The final two berths were on the line during Friday's play, which featured six of the ACC's top eight teams from the regular season.

Let's check out the complete schedule for the fourth day of tournament action, which will be updated through the conclusion of play in Durham, followed by a recap of each contest.

Friday Schedule and Results

Game 10: (5) Louisville defeats (4) Duke, 9-2

Game 11: (8) Georgia Tech vs. (1) North Carolina — 3 p.m. ET

Game 12: (6) Florida State vs. (3) NC State — 7 p.m. ET

Louisville 9, Duke 2

The Cardinals tallied four runs in the first inning off Blue Devils starting pitcher Mitch Stallings, who allowed eight earned runs in 3.1 innings, and cruised to the finish line to become the third semifinalist.

Josh Stowers and Zach Britton jump-started the offensive barrage with a pair of two-RBI singles in the opening frame. Jake Snider added three hits, while Devin Mann knocked in three runs for the Cards.

Louisville starter Adam Wolf allowed two runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts in seven innings to pick up the win, his seventh of the 2018 season.

Joey Loperfido had three hits for the Blue Devils, who finished group play at 1-1.

The Cardinals advance to face Pittsburgh in the semifinals.