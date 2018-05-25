Bruce Arians Thinks Josh Rosen Can Start for Cardinals in 2018

Matt York/Associated Press

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Friday he believes rookie quarterback Josh Rosen could start for the Cards in 2018 despite the presence of veterans Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon.

Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM provided comments the coach-turned-CBS Sports broadcaster made on the radio outlet's Doug & Wolf program.

"He's gotten the opportunity that a lot of rookies don't get. With him getting first-team reps with Sam sitting out, that's his opportunity to show that he can beat him out," Arians said. "I think he's probably the most-ready guy in the draft, you know? He played in a really good offense, he's a bright guy. I would say, 'Hey, just let your football do the talking and just blend in.'"

Arizona signed Bradford to a one-year contract with $15 million guaranteed in March, per Spotrac. The deal includes a team option for the 2019 season.

The 30-year-old Oklahoma native is a solid option under center when healthy. He set the NFL record for completion percentage at 71.6 in 2016 before Drew Brees broke the mark (72.0) last season.

However, he's struggled to stay on the field because of various injuries since being selected first overall by the St. Louis Rams in the 2010 draft. Most recently, he suffered a knee injury that limited him to two appearances for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Johnny Football Is BACK! Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract Grading the Allen Robinson Contract Right Arrow Icon

While those durability issues could open the door for Rosen, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said after the organization drafted the UCLA product No. 10 overall that Bradford was still atop the depth chart.

"We got Sam to be our starting quarterback, and I would still say that is the case," Wilks told reporters last month. "I'm very excited about Josh ... what he can bring. Every position is open for competition."

The Cardinals aren't expected to contend during the upcoming campaign. OddsShark notes they are projected to finish last in the NFC West based on futures odds.

Unless the team exceeds expectations, Rosen will likely see a fair share of starts as a rookie, even if Bradford opens the season leading the offense.