IPL 2018: Leading Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Averages, More After Qualifier 2

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the 2018 Indian Premier League final after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs in the second qualifier at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

The final will see Sunrisers take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Rashid Khan was the star for Hyderabad after he made two catches and took three wickets. He was helped by Siddarth Kaul, who added two more wickets to his own tally.

The pair are now just three short of Andrew Tye in the Purple Cap standings. Carlos Brathwaite was also in fine form, pitching a fantastic final over to end Kolkata's attempts to chase down 175.

Sunrisers star Kane Williamson still leads the race for the Orange Cap, despite adding just three runs to his season's output before being caught by Dinesh Karthik.

Here are the updated orange cap and purple cap standings, per the league's official website:

Orange Cap (Most Runs)

1. Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 688

2. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils: 684

3. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 659

4. Ambati Rayudu, Chennai Super Kings: 586

5. Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals: 548

Batting Averages

1. MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: 75.83

2. Abhishek Sharma, Delhi Daredevils: 63.00

3. Harshal Patel, Delhi Daredevils: 60.00

4. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 54.91

5. Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals: 54.80

Purple Cap (Most Wickets)

1. Andrew Tye, Kings XI Punjab: 24

2. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 21

3. Siddarth Kaul, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 21

4. Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 20

5. Trent Boult, Delhi Daredvils: 18

Bowling Averages

1. Nitish Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders: 11.00

2. Lungi Ngidi, Chennai Super Kings: 13.00

3. Yusuf Pathan, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 14.00

4. Sandeep Lamichhane, Delhi Daredevils: 16.40

5. Carlos Brathwaite, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 17.00

Kuldeep Yadav was a thorn in the Sunrisers' sides as he sent orange cap leader Williamson packing early, with Shikhar Dhawan soon following, per Sky Sports Cricket:

Piyush Chawla also did his bit to wreck Hyderabad's time at the wicket, by catching out Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan.

Even so, the Sunrisers still tallied a more than respectable 174/7, thanks largely to Wriddhiman Saha opening with 35 off 27 delivers, before Dhawan added 34 off 24.

Khan put 34 more runs on the board late on without going out, before setting about destroying the Knight Riders' batting order.

Things got off to a rocky start when Chris Lynn was bowled lbw by Khan. Lynn had put 48 on the board, but the Knight Riders were still trailing in their chase when Andre Russell was caught by Dhawan off another spinning ball from Khan.

It was Khan's third wicket after he'd earlier bowled Robin Uthappa. Khan's three-wicket performance put him in select company, per Cricbuzz's Deepu Narayanan:

The numbers from Khan were spectacular, as noted by ESPNcricinfo:

Kolkata were still in with a chance, needing 30 off 12 deliveries. However, Sunrisers' bowlers were standing firm, with Kaul getting Chawla out.

Brathwaite took the final over, a wise decision when his first delivery was a dot leading to Khan catching Shivam Mavi out. Shubman Gill was the next to be caught by the destructive and prolific Khan.

It was all over for the Knight Riders, who found the end of their batting order wrecked by Brathwaite, per Cricbuzz:

His efforts were good enough to give Brathwaite the fifth-best bowling average in the league.

Sunrisers will be favourites in the final if Williamson regains his form at the crease, and if Khan, Kaul and Brathwaite continue their brilliant bowling efforts.