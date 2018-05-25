Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive Posts Picture of Himself Golfing with Barack Obama

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 22: Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive addresses the shooting death of Stephon Clark in front of the sparse crowd after the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 22, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Between the end of the NBA regular season and preparing for the draft next month, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took time to play golf with former President Barack Obama.

Ranadive and Obama have developed a relationship since he purchased the Kings in 2013. He accompanied Obama on a trip to India in 2015 to be part of the nation's Republic Day.

"I saw this opportunity to be a part of history," Ranadive wrote in a post for Fortune.com. "As a boy from Mumbai who came to Boston as a teenager with $50 in his pocket, I owe everything to America. To visit the country of my birth with President Obama was a privilege and an honor I simply could not refuse."

