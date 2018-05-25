IPL Results 2018: Scores, Schedule After Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Qualifier 2

Mahesh Kumar A./Associated Press

Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their place in Sunday's 2018 IPL final against Chennai Super Kings after a 13-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Rashid Khan was the star for Sunrisers as he put in a brilliant display with both bat and ball to inspire his team to victory.

Here's a look at the final score, per ESPNcricinfo:

Read on for a look at the schedule for Sunday's IPL 2018 final, followed by a recap of the action.

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: Sunday, 27 May

Start Time: 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m IST

Who: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (174/7) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (161/9) by 13 runs

Sunrisers were put into bat and started well until Kuldeep Yadav claimed two big wickets in his first over.

Shikhar Dhawan departed for 34 and Kane Williamson followed shortly afterwards for three to leave Sunrisers at 60 for two.

ESPNcricinfo showed just how impressive Yadav's innings was:

Sunrisers looked to be in trouble but were indebted to Khan who put in a superb batting performance to take them to 174.

The 19-year-old hit 34 off 10 balls as Sunrisers finished strongly. Cricbuzz highlighted his late cameo:

Kolkata were left to chase 175 but once again had to deal with Khan who was also in inspired form with the ball.

The teenager took three wickets for 19 to put victory within sight for his side. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for the youngster:

The Indian Premier League highlighted his contribution:

There was still work for Sunrisers to do and when Siddarth Kaul bowled Piyush Chawla the finish line was in sight.

However, a six from Shubman Gill left Kolkata needing 19 off the final over, and when Shivam Mavi found the boundary with the first ball the nerves increased.

Yet it was that man Khan who once again swung the tie back in Sunrisers favour as two catches from two Carlos Braithwaite deliveries clinched a dramatic win.