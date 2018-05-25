Hanley Ramirez Designated for Assignment by Red Sox

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with Hanley Ramirez on Friday.

After activating Dustin Pedroia off the disabled list, Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox to make room on the 25-man roster.

The Red Sox will have seven days to trade or release Ramirez.

There is a financial incentive for the Red Sox to make this move. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe noted Ramirez is still owed more than $15 million this season.

However, Ramirez carries a $22 million option for 2019 that automatically vests if he reaches 497 plate appearances this season, per Spotrac. The 34-year-old is at 195 plate appearances through 44 games.

Ramirez's time in Boston has largely been a disappointment due to injuries and erratic play. He has posted negative FanGraphs WAR totals three times since 2015, including a minus-0.1 this season.

In 2016, Ramirez hit .286/.361/.505 with 30 homers and 111 RBI in 147 games to help Boston win the American League East. His .708 OPS this season is the lowest of his career.

The Red Sox haven't been hurt by Ramirez's lack of production in 2018. They enter Friday with the best record in Major League Baseball (34-16) and rank second in the MLB with 264 runs scored.