Sterling Brown Says He Felt 'Defenseless' During Arrest, Tasing by Police

Uncredited/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown appeared on Friday's episode of Good Morning America to discuss his January arrest.

Brown told Robin Roberts that he felt "defenseless" when he was tased and arrested by a Milwaukee police officer in a Walgreens parking lot:

The officer initially questioned Brown about a parking violation after Brown had parked his car across three lanes.

He then called for backup, which resulted in six police cars arriving on the scene before Brown was tased and arrested.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said officers "acted inappropriately" in their handling of the situation, according to ESPN.com. He also offered an apology for the incident.

Brown, who plans to take legal action against the Milwaukee Police Department, also released a statement on the matter:

"What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased and then unlawfully booked. This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future."

The Bucks released a statement as well, condemning the use of excessive force against Brown.

On Friday, Brown said he believed the incident was the result of officers wanting to "control the situation" and "show their force."

The 23-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft out of SMU by the Philadelphia 76ers before he was traded to Milwaukee shortly after the draft.

Brown appeared in 54 regular-season games and three playoff contests as a rookie with the Bucks.