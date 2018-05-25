French Open 2018: Tournament Draw Schedule and Favourites with Challenging Paths

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Jelena Ostapenko face potentially challenging paths after the draw was made for the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros.

If Nadal reaches another final he could well meet Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, Ostapenko could find Venus Williams waiting in the fourth round.

The tougher path may belong to unseeded Serena Williams, who could meet Karolina Pliskova or Maria Sharapova in the Round of 16.

Full draws for the men's singles and the women's singles are available, per the tournament's official website.

Nadal and Djokovic Face Contrasting Draws

Nadal is favourite with the oddsmakers, per OddsShark, for good reason. He's dominates on the red clay in Paris and sauntered to last year's title.

While there are a few parts of his draw offering potential difficulties, Nadal avoided the trickier quarter. Stuart Fraser of The Times outlined the Spaniard's path:

A potential meeting with Kevin Anderson in the last eight will be a concern. The big-serving South African has upped his game this year, more than meriting a No. 7 ranking in the ATP standings.

At 32, Anderson has the experience to weather a typical onslaught on the clay from Nadal.

Assuming Nadal makes it through, his bigger concern may be a possible semi-final against Marin Cilic. Having reached the quarter-final last year, Cilic plays the kind of cagey game ideal for causing upsets.

Aside from Anderson and Cilic, Nadal's draw and path looks favourable, according to Russell Fuller of BBC Tennis:

It's a different story for Zverev and Djokovic who find themselves in a daunting draw. Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori and 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka are also in this quarter.

Thiem sent Nadal to a rare loss on clay at the recent Madrid Open, but could meet Stefanos Tsitsipas early, according to Alex Sharp of the tournament's official website.

Sharp also noted how rising star Zverev could need to get past Lucas Pouille in the fourth round.

It's a different challenge for Djokovic, who must re-establish himself at this level following injury and inconsistency. The Serb can take confidence from his last major win coming at this tournament in 2016.

Djokovic opens against a qualifier, but his path could eventually include fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin, Zverev then Nadal, per James Gray of the Daily Express.

If Gray's predictions come true, Djokovic will likely have to face the most challenging route to the trophy.

Williams on Path to Semi-Final vs. Simona Halep

Williams is unseeded after her time away from the tour on maternity leave. Yet not many would rule out the 36-year-old winning a 24th grand slam and equalling the record held by Margaret Court.

Her path could involve matches against both Pliskova twins, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times:

The obvious pitfalls include the possible last-eight meeting with Garbine Muguruza, after Williams lost to the Spaniard in the final of 2016's tournament.

Williams' reward for gaining some revenge would be facing off against Simona Halep in the last four. Last year's runner up has assumed the No. 1 ranking in the WTA standings during Williams' absence.

Before she even thinks about Muguruza and Halep, Williams would need to navigate possible difficulties in the third and fourth rounds. Dominika Cibulkova could be waiting in Round 3, while either Sharapova or Pliskova would represent a difficult opponent one round later.

As paths go, Williams has a lot to overcome if she's going to add a fourth singles title in Paris.

Williams won't be in action early, a decision the New York Times' Christopher Clarey doesn't agree with:

Things won't be easier for Ostapenko, who could meet Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final. There will be earlier challenges as well, including a possible match against Victoria Azarenka in the second round and the chance to meet Serena's older sister in the fourth.

Muguruza likely won't have much sympathy for the 20-year-old reigning champion after she was drawn to start against Svetlana Kuznetsova, a champion in 2009.

Nadal and Williams may be the obvious candidates for more titles at Roland Garros. While both their paths could take tough turns, the more difficult draws belong to their main rivals.