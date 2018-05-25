Terrell Owens to Be Featured on Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition Cover

David Becker/Getty Images

Wide receiver Terrell Owens will be the cover athlete on the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame edition.

EA Sports announced the five-time All-Pro's placement on the cover in a press release on Friday:

"EA celebrates this year’s release three days earlier on August 7th with the Hall of Fame Edition, featuring six-time Pro Bowl player and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, wide receiver, Terrell Owens on the cover. Fans can anticipate a second cover athlete for the Standard Edition to be released on August 10th. Experience all the tackles, touchdowns, and turnovers in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 19 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, on August 10th."

Here is a look at the cover:

After missing out on induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the previous two years, Owens will finally take his place in Canton, Ohio, this year.

Owens is part of the eight-man 2018 Hall of Fame class that will be officially enshrined at a ceremony on Aug. 4.