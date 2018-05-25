Golden Tate: 'I Don't Know What to Expect' from Lions' Contract Talks

Mike Chiari
Featured Columnist
May 25, 2018

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs to the bench after rushing for a 40-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit.
Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate said on Thursday that he is unsure if he will strike a deal on a new contract this offseason.

With regard to his negotiations, Tate told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com:

"I don't know what to expect. There's a lot of offseason left. I'm just trying to work and not worry about it. I just try to take it day by day, and not worry about the things I can't control. But one thing I can control is the effort I bring out there, the leadership I bring to this organization, and the product I put on film. So that's kind of all I'm worried about right now."

Tate is set to enter the final year of a five-year, $31 million contract he signed with the Lions in 2014.

         

