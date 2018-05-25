Golden Tate: 'I Don't Know What to Expect' from Lions' Contract Talks

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate said on Thursday that he is unsure if he will strike a deal on a new contract this offseason.

With regard to his negotiations, Tate told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com:

"I don't know what to expect. There's a lot of offseason left. I'm just trying to work and not worry about it. I just try to take it day by day, and not worry about the things I can't control. But one thing I can control is the effort I bring out there, the leadership I bring to this organization, and the product I put on film. So that's kind of all I'm worried about right now."

Tate is set to enter the final year of a five-year, $31 million contract he signed with the Lions in 2014.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.