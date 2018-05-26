Stanley Cup Final Schedule 2018: TV Info, More for Capitals vs. Golden Knights

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NHL fans and anyone now joining the party are already casting the movie of the Vegas Golden Knights' instant ascension from expansion to the Stanley Cup Final. In order to provide a storybook ending, though, they must dash another feel-good tale.

While Vegas has hit the jackpot on its first quarter, the Washington Capitals have finally advanced to the final stage following years of playoff disappointment. Although this marks their 10th postseason appearance in the past 11 seasons, the organization will be trying to capture its first title in franchise history.

A highly improbable run has transformed the Golden Knights into national darlings, but the Capitals also carry a gripping narrative into the title bout.

First, they honored a time-tested storytelling trope by conquering their biggest demon—a second-round matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With their backs against the wall, they then overcame a 3-2 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the conference finals.

Either way, the NHL's closing saga will cement a bittersweet conclusion. Whether it's the neophyte underdog or long-suffering underachievers, the series will culminate with one squad introducing itself to the Stanley Cup trophy.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Capitals at Golden Knights on Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Game 2: Capitals at Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Golden Knights at Capitals on Saturday, June 2, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Golden Knights at Capitals on Monday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

*Game 5: Capitals at Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

*Game 6: Golden Knights at Capitals on Sunday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

*Game 7: Capitals at Golden Knights on Wednesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

*If necessary

Preview

Jason Halstead/Getty Images

The Golden Knights could become the most improbable champions ever by securing a series they are favored to win.

Anybody who claims to have foreseen a conference title in their infancy has likely succumbed to hindsight bias. Yet now they have lasted this far, it should no longer surprise anyone if they seal the deal.

According to OddsShark, the Western Conference champions are favored to upend the Capitals. Despite their initial origins, the Golden Knights hardly entered the playoffs as an upbeat side story. They concluded the regular season with more points, wins and goals scored with fewer goals allowed than their upcoming opponent.

Only three teams found the back of the net more than Vegas this season, but defense has carried the expansion team into the Stanley Cup Final. The newcomers have netted 43 goals in 15 games, seven of which—including all four conference-final victories over the Los Angeles Kings—they won by one goal.

Vegas never would have accomplished this meteoric first-year rise without 13-year veteran Marc-Andre Fleury. Unprotected by Pittsburgh in favor of the younger Matt Murray, the 33-year-old goalie has recorded a stellar 94.7 playoff save percentage. He has surrendered 27 goals all postseason after relinquishing four in the conference finals, making him a strong Conn Smythe Trophy front-runner.

The Capitals are familiar with Fleury, who eliminated them with a Game 7 shutout last year. SB Nation's Japers' Rink, however, challenged the notion that the former Penguins stopper maintained a firm upper hand throughout the storied rivalry:

His contemporary is also riding high heading into the final showdown.

While Fleury ended the season with career bests in save percentage (92.7) and goals allowed per game (2.24), Braden Holtby cratered to personal lows (90.7 save percentage, 2.99 goals allowed) in each category. The 28-year-old, who failed to record a shutout in 54 games, began the postseason on the bench.

So naturally, down 3-2 in the conference finals, he submitted back-to-back shutouts against a Lightning squad that amassed an NHL-high 3.5 goals per game during the regular season.

"That's Holts. He's been like that since day one here," Capitals winger Chandler Stephenson told Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. "We have all the trust in the world in him, and we know he's going to stop them when we need him to."

Despite Washington's well-documented playoff struggles, Holtby has routinely delivered stellar net protection. According to Hockey Reference, he's tied with Jonas Hiller for second in all-time postseason save percentage behind Tim Thomas. The frequent playoff participant is also the active leader in goals allowed average.

Alex Ovechkin has also bolstered a stout playoff resume by amassing 12 goals and 10 assists. The 11-time All-Star will embark upon his first Stanley Cup Final appearance with 112 points in 116 career postseason games.

If Holtby, Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov stay hot, the Capitals will force the Golden Knights to wait their turn despite ceding home-ice advantage.