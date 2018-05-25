Nicky Jam, Will Smith, Era Istefi Drop Official 2018 World Cup Song 'Live It Up'

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam has partnered with Will Smith and Era Istefi to create the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The track, titled "Live It Up," was officially released through Jam's YouTube channel:

In addition to the release of the song, FIFA announced on Wednesday that all three performers will perform it at Luzhniki Stadium prior to the World Cup final on July 15.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 14 in Russia. Germany is the defending champion; it defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2014 final.