Nicky Jam, Will Smith, Era Istefi Drop Official 2018 World Cup Song 'Live It Up'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

KASHIWA, JAPAN - MARCH 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Logo of Russia World Cup 2018 on the ball,Adidas Telstar prior to the J.League J1 match between Kashiwa Reysol and Cerezo Osaka at Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam has partnered with Will Smith and Era Istefi to create the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The track, titled "Live It Up," was officially released through Jam's YouTube channel:

In addition to the release of the song, FIFA announced on Wednesday that all three performers will perform it at Luzhniki Stadium prior to the World Cup final on July 15. 

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 14 in Russia. Germany is the defending champion; it defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2014 final. 

Related

    How the Champions League Will Be Won 🏆

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How the Champions League Will Be Won 🏆

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Salah Not Fasting for UCL Final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Salah Not Fasting for UCL Final

    via liverpoolecho

    Why Real Madrid Seem SO Overconfident

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Real Madrid Seem SO Overconfident

    Miguel Delaney
    via The Independent

    Man City Boss Ready to Go for Isco

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Boss Ready to Go for Isco

    via AS.com