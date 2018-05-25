Memorial Day Is for the Pups in the Running of the Bulldogs

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 25, 2018

  1. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  2. 90-Yr-Old NASCAR Legend Gives Himself Best Present 🎉

  3. Former Outfielder Sets Speed Golf World Record

  4. Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights

  5. 500K RTs Gets Teen Prom Date of a Lifetime

  6. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  7. #HotelRelayChallenge Back!

  8. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  9. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  10. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  11. The Freestyler Who Became a Cirque Du Soleil Star

  12. Gronk Turns 29 Today! How's He Gonna Celebrate?

  13. Happy Mother's Day to the 🐐 of Social Media

  14. Paralyzed Football Player Walks Bride Down the Aisle

  15. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  16. Wheelchair Lacrosse Is the Hottest Growing Sport

  17. Softball Prodigy Is the Youngest NCAA Commit Ever

  18. It's the 'Perfect' Wave 🏄🏄🏄

  19. New League Lets Football Fans Make the Calls

  20. Drake Stuntin' with His Autographed Jersey Collection

Right Arrow Icon

Memorial Day belongs to the bulldogs at Minnesota's Canterbury Park. How has the Running of the Bulldogs become an annual tradition? Watch above to see how the pups provide the excitement on race day.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How the Champions League Will Be Won 🏆

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How the Champions League Will Be Won 🏆

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Are Playing Rockets' Game—Not Their Own

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dubs Are Playing Rockets' Game—Not Their Own

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Already Living Up to the Hype 🔥

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Rookies Already Living Up to the Hype 🔥

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Buzz on NFL's Big-Name Rookies

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest Buzz on NFL's Big-Name Rookies

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report