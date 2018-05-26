Indy 500 2018: Complete Starting Grid, Lineup, Race Schedule and Predictions

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 102nd Indy 500 sees local hero Ed Carpenter on pole position for the third time in his career. The 37-year-old has never won the race, but he will be hoping to change that record after topping the timesheets in qualifying.

The race is also notable as it's Danica Patrick's final outing before she retires. The 36-year-old remains the only woman to win an IndyCar race and has the chance to bow out in style on Sunday.

Here's a look at the complete starting grid, as shown by IndyCar Series:

Full details can be found at IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com.

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana

Date: Sunday, May 27

Start Time: 12:19 p.m. ET/5:19 p.m. BST

TV Info: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Indy 500 Predictions

If Carpenter does claim victory on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he would prove a popular winner.

"It is a career defining race and something that changes your life forever," he said, per Reuters' Steve Keating. "It would certainly be fun to be able to be do it and celebrate with the hometown fans."

Yet it's rare for drivers to win the race from pole position at the Indy 500, and it hasn't been achieved since Helio Castroneves managed the feat in 2009.

Carpenter's son Ryder is hopeful it will be third time lucky for his famous father on Sunday, per reporter Rich Nye:

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 37-year-old has only finished in the top 10 three times in 14 races and has tended to perform better in qualifying, and he will have to cope with big expectations after scooping pole.

Josef Newgarden leads the IndyCar Series driver standings and will start the race on the second row. He's the only driver to have won more than one race so far this season and will be one to watch.

Fox Sports' Jake Query showed how his place on the second row could be a good omen:

Newgarden has said winning Sunday's race will not be easy, per Gregg Doyle at the Indianapolis Star.

"I want to be better the next year and continuing to go up instead of flattening or going backward and taking a dip," he said. "I've been lucky: Every year of my career gotten better. This year we'll see if it continues, and it's going to be hard. We have to win a lot of races this year. Winning the 500 will achieve it, but it's definitely difficult to do."

One driver who knows just how difficult it is to win the famous race is Castroneves, who is seeking a record-equalling fourth win.

Starting in the third row, Castroneves will be alongside Patrick and former winner Scott Dixon. The Brazilian no longer races full-time and may feel he has nothing to lose on a track that has provided so many dramatic moments for him.

He finished second behind Takuma Sato in 2017 and is capable of winning the race from the third row.

A win would also see Castroneves become the first non-American to win the race four times, and he said it would be a dream to achieve that landmark, per Keating.

"You can see people want to be part of history, their wish is my wish, it would be a dream come true," he said. "To have an opportunity to race the Indy 500 it could not be better it would be great to get another one and give the fans number four as well."

There will also be plenty of eyes on Alexander Rossi on Sunday, despite the fact he struggled in qualifying and will start the race in the 11th row.

Rossi won the race in 2016 and sounded confident despite his grid position in an interview with The Hammer and Nigel Show on WIBC radio.

"We have a fast car. We've had a fast car all month and hopefully we can make some progress and make it to the front pretty quickly," he said. "The level of calmness that I have before I get into a racecar is a lot higher. I know what to expect and how to deal with it."

Sunday's races promises to be another thriller. There's a good mix of talent, with former champions competing against some of the most in-form drivers in the world for the chequered flag.