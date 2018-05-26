IPL Final 2018: Schedule Info, Live Stream, Viewing Details and Predictions

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The two teams topped the standings with 18 points, but Sunrisers came out on top courtesy of a better run rate.

Both teams will know all about each other having played three times already in the competition. Chennai have won all three matches and are the only team Sunrisers haven't beaten this season.

Sunrisers will have the perfect opportunity to put that record straight on Sunday when both teams go for glory.

Here's a look at how you can watch the IPL 2018 final.

Date: Sunday, 27 May

Start Time: 2.30 p.m. BST/7 p.m IST

TV Info: Sky Sports Mix (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Willow (U.S.)

IPL 2018 Final Predictions

Chennai are into their seventh final and have had the upper hand against their opponents in this year's tournament.

In the league phase Chennai won by just four runs in Hyderabad but by eight wickets in Pune. They also met in Qualifier 1 where the Super Kings tasted victory by two wickets.

The experience of captain MS Dhoni will be crucial. Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani noted just how influential the 36-year-old has been for his team:

Yet for all their success in reaching the final the Super Kings have only managed two IPL wins. ESPNcricinfo showed their record:

Dhoni leads the team from the front and goes into the final with the best batting average in the tournament.

Yet the team is also full of quality with players who have produced the goods when it matters. Ambati Rayudu is the team's leading run scorer, while Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo have taken the most wickets.

Meanwhile, South African captain Faf du Plessis was their hero as they booked their place in the final against Sunrisers as he hit an unbeaten 67 to secure the win.

Cricketer Anjum Chopra explained what makes the team so special:

Yet they face a tough test against a Sunrisers side who ended a four-match losing streak to beat Kolkata Knight Riders and secure a final spot.

Rashid Khan was the match-winner for Sunrisers as he put in a sensational performance to help win the game.

ESPNcricinfo showed just how brilliantly the 19-year-old played:

Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Carlos Braithwaite will be a real threat to Chennai and will feel they have something to prove after three straight defeats to Sunday's opponents.

Captain Kane Williamson will also look to hurt Chennai with the bat. The New Zealander goes into the final as the highest run scorer in the tournament.

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif said the final is a meeting of the two best teams:

Sunrisers will head into Sunday's match on a real high after a dramatic win over Kolkata Knight Riders. If Khan can continue his form he will cause Chennai all sorts of problems and what has been an enthralling tournament looks set for an exciting finish on Sunday.

All stats from the competition's official website.