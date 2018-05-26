Contract-Year NFL Players with the Most on the Line in Training Camps

0 of 9

Associated Press

For just about every NFL player, there's a lot on the line in training camp. Most are just trying to hang on to roster spots and keep their dreams of playing in the league alive. Others are trying to work their way into the starting lineup...or stay there.

And for some, there's nothing going on but the rent.

Granted, some contract-year players have little to worry about in 2018. Regardless of what happens this season, Oakland Raiders edge-rusher Khalil Mack is going to get his megadeal. So will defensive lineman Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

However, some players are entering a season that will define their careers. Play their cards right, and tens of millions of dollars in guaranteed money will follow. Come up short, and next year will bring a soft free-agent market and a prove-it deal at best.

These players are at a fork in the road, about to embark on one of the most important journeys of their lives.

A journey that begins in training camps in this summer.