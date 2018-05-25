David Stern Says Roger Goodell Doing a 'Great Job' Handling Anthem Protests

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

David Stern thinks NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is handling the national anthem protests well under the circumstances.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former NBA commissioner said Goodell is "doing a great job" with the situation.

Goodell announced Wednesday that the NFL adopted a new policy requiring all players and team personnel to stand for the national anthem if they are on the field.

The policy does allow players and personnel to remain in the locker room for the song if they choose to, but teams will face fines if anyone on the sidelines isn't standing when the anthem is played prior to games.

The NFL Players Association issued a statement after Goodell announced the policy, noting the league didn't consult with the union on the decision and that it will "challenge any aspect of [the policy] that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement."